A dedicated pub owner who spent the night dog-sitting a drunk patron's forgotten pup still didn't manage to get a five-star review from the ungrateful guest.

The man, whose name is unknown, is the owner of the Dreadnought Pub in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Last Saturday night, he was ready to shut up shop when he realised one of his guests had accidentally left behind their Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

He decided to spend the night at the pub sleeping on a pullout bed to watch over the pooch and help reunite him with his owner the next morning.

He took a photograph of himself with the dog and posted it on the pub's Facebook page, writing: "When your wife wants to know why you didn't come home last night and you have to produce evidence to support your implausible claim that one of the punters forgot to take their dog with them. Both now happily reunited with our owners."

The next day, dog and owner were reunited — but instead of being grateful to the publican, the woman instead left a four-star review of the pub.

The man vented on Twitter in a post that quickly went viral, writing: "So the pissed-up woman who forgot her dog on Saturday night has just given us a 4* review. Hang on, I LOOKED AFTER YOUR DOG ALL NIGHT. Merlot too cold, apparently..."

The post has received hundreds of likes, with many followers commending the publican and slamming his ungrateful guest.

One follower posted: "Was Merlot the dog's name? You need to spoon if you want five stars ..." while another joked it was "probably not a good idea to admit to over service in public".

Another added: "I would reply "Next time you come, you're welcome to leave your dog here, madam. But please bear in mind we do a 'Korean Special' every Sunday" and another posted: "I applaud you! That poor dog never asked to be taken out while the owner got pissed. I hope you give the RSPCA a tinkle so they know about her".

The Dreadnought Pub has a 4.9 star rating on Facebook and was named as the City of Edinburgh Pub of the Year 2018.