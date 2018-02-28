Fletcher Building's chief transformation officer Lee Finney has resigned two years after being appointed in what was then a new position by former chief executive Mark Adamson.

Current CEO Ross Taylor said Lee had "led a number of important initiatives since that time including our performance improvement program, central procurement and safety."

Adamson announced the transformation officer position and Finney's appointment in February 2016 along with changes to Fletcher's structure into five divisions. The CTO role was "a dedicated senior executive who will be focussed on accelerating the growth and cost reduction initiatives," he said at the time.

Adamson was sacked in July last year because of losses at the company's Building + Interiors unit.

Fletcher shares fell 1.1 per cent to $6.56 and have dropped 13 per cent this year.