WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A private Vermont ski resort that was the setting for ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games" is facing foreclosure on several properties.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports foreclosure complaints were issued Friday on Hermitage Club properties in Dover and Wilmington. The club also failed to pay property taxes in both towns. Hermitage recently laid off about 80 people, citing poor weather and cash-flow issues.

Company spokeswoman Meredith Dennes says the foreclosures are needed to help the company reach an agreement.

Wilmington Select Board Vice Chairman John Gannon says news of the foreclosures is "frustrating" because the town had worked out a payment agreement with the club.

The Hermitage Club hosted bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world for "The Bachelor Winter Games," a four-episode spin-off of "The Bachelor" that ran in conjunction with the Olympics.

