When Jen McKinley bought her Hobsonville Point home the new community at the end of the North Western motorway felt a world away.

In 2014 all of the major infrastructure was there, the area boasted a great farmer's market, a cafe and a big supermarket, but hesitant buyers were still holding out for their inner-city dream home.

McKinley signed up for the two-bedroom apartment in November 2014 and two years later it was complete.

Jen McKinley lives at Hobsonville Point which has been named a top area for future growth. Photo / Dean Purcell.

When McKinley moved in December 2016 development around her apartment on the peninsula had mushroomed and more cafes and shops had opened.

Fast forward to 2018 and house values have almost doubled, infrastructure has continued to improve and, like McKinley, more and more first-home buyers call Hobsonville Point home.

Construction at property hot-spot Hobsonville Point is on going. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"I think it is a fantastic place to live and it's not as far out as people think," McKinley said.

"If you work in the city it's 20 minutes on the ferry, which is a pretty nice way to travel."

McKinley works in Parnell so the trip by car in peak traffic is about 45 minutes - otherwise it's 20 minutes on the motorway.

As the population increases McKinley would like to see more frequent ferry crossings and lower costs for public transport.

"I work in Parnell so I drive because it's convenient and the times on the bus and ferry don't work for me at the moment.

"I'm sure this will improve as people continue to buy here."

Since McKinley moved in to her apartment construction "had been fairly consistent".

"There is also work on the Coastal Walkway and new cafes and restaurants planned for where the ferry leaves from Catalina Bay."

McKinley said the area was "well planned" and getting better and better.

"It's a great place and has a great community market where I go every weekend for bread and veges and to have a coffee."