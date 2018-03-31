The top 10 hot spots for future property growth have been revealed - and all the important boxes of transport, infrastructure and amenity have been ticked.

Property experts have named five areas within Auckland and five within a "golden triangle" of the city where they say land is available, the population is growing and transport links are strong.

This month a Government report put Auckland's housing supply problems down to population growth, infrastructure issues and slow land development.

A paper released by Colliers International has named 10 "growth hot spots" that are predicted to be the best areas for new stock.

Advertisement

• READ MORE: Home owner says: Hobsonville on Point

Intensification with the Auckland Unitary Plan has seen already populated areas such as Mt Eden, Glen Innes and the busy stretch of Dominion Rd make the list.

Pete Evans at Colliers International said that's because of transport and infrastructure improvements and the capacity for multi-level living .

In Mt Eden, Evans said future growth would be around Enfield St and Normanby Rd, an area rejuvenated from light industrial into a bustling heritage community.

He pointed to the City Rail Link, under construction, and the addition of two new train stations at Aotea and Karangahape Rd, as well as refurbishment of the existing Mt Eden station.

"That's predicted to become the second-busiest station in Auckland after Britomart."

The future growth of Dominion Road in Auckland is bright according to the report which names it as a top area to develop - partly due to future light rail plans. Artist impression / supplied

Peter Thompson from Barfoot & Thompson agreed and said prime area for development extended to Whenuapai and Kumeu/Huapai.

Before development started in these areas, though, he said considerable investment in infrastructure was required.

The commuter battleground of Dominion Rd would improve with light railway from Wynyard Quarter to the airport. The first stage to Mount Roskill is expected within four years.

Thompson pointed to new apartment blocks on the busy stretch and those under construction at the Balmoral shopping centre.

Developers were urged to build close to future train stations – around View Rd, Valley Rd, Balmoral, Mount Roskill, Three Kings and south through Mangere to the airport.



"As Auckland becomes more urban people will want to live where they can walk to the station to get to work and go out without having to use their cars."

QV Auckland senior consultant James Steele said ease of getting to work and for an evening out was a big draw card for buyers.

"The growth predictions confirm what we are observing," Steele said.

"We certainly anticipate continued growth across most of Auckland, particularly in areas located near transport hubs where significant property development is allowed for under the Unitary Plan."

Older suburbs such as Onehunga, Glen Innes and the Eastern Bays would also see growth because of the Unitary Plan zoning changes.

Experts said Onehunga was a key area for growth in Auckland's 20-year plan. According to planning documents, 21,000 more people expected in the next decade.

Improved train services to Onehunga from Britomart have added to the area's appeal for developers.

The Waterview Tunnel has slashed driving times from Onehunga and created even easier access to the CBD and entire motorway system.

Despite the Eastern Bays already being well established, Evans predicted the area around Hobson Bay would be intensified.

"Changes in the Auckland Unitary Plan will bring more units to the area, meaning more opportunities for people at the top end of the market to buy new apartments."

Nearby Glen Innes was also undergoing large-scale regeneration.

The Tamaki redevelopment project would see 7500 new dwellings added over the next 15 years.

Glen Innes represented a strong opportunity for those wanting to invest in a growing area.

The area from Westgate to Hobsonville Point topped the list as a substantial area in the city's future growth, Evans said.

A new town centre at Westgate, an employment park at Hobsonville and a master-planned community at Hobsonville Point had transformed the area.

Improved transport pushed the area up the ladder of desirability with the Waterview Tunnel, Northern Motorway, ferry and recently upgraded Northwestern Motorway.

"The Government's plan to build a light railway west is set to further improve connectivity," Evans said.

Well-known developer Ockham Residential is completing five apartment buildings at Hobsonville Point.

Known as Bernoulli Gardens, most of the apartments in the striking curved-brick facade building have already sold. Completion is in September this year.

Major motorway works from Puhoi to Warkworth have improved connectivity to the area. Photo / Nick Reed

The firm's Maria Salmon said Hobsonville Point was popular as a "well-located, well-connected and clean environment".

New houses were more affordable than those in inner-city suburbs.

Out of Auckland the research pointed to Tauranga, Hamilton and Warkworth as areas for growth.

In Hamilton, the development of Peacocke's land has seen 720ha of rural land less than 10km from the CBD incorporated into the city's boundary for future urban growth.

About 2350 homes are expected to be built, although the land is able to host 8000 houses.

Connectivity between Hamilton and Auckland will be further improved with State Highway 1's upgrade due for completion in 2020.

The nearby town of Raglan, which has a vibrant main street with boutique retail and cafes, will see huge growth, Evans predicts.

"We expect that Raglan will become a beachside suburb of Hamilton in the medium to long term."

THE TOP 10

1 Northwest (Westgate to Hobsonville Pt)

2 Mt Eden

3 Dominion Rd

4 Onehunga

5 Eastern Bays

6 Glen Innes

7 Warkworth

8 Hamilton

9 Raglan

10 Tauranga