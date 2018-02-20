DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.39 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $7.37 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.2 billion.

Medtronic shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2 percent. The stock has climbed roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDT