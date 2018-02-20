With news of sushi chain St Pierre's plan to open a drive-thru store in Auckland, the Herald takes a look at the strangest items you can buy, or do, in a drive-thru.

Flyby sushi

St Pierre's co-founder and marketing director Nick Katsoulis said the idea for the drive-thru store - a New Zealand, and potential world-first - had been in the pipeline for the past three to four years.

"We've been thinking about it for a very long time, and it is something that our customers having been asking about for ages," Katsoulis said.

Katsoulis said he expected the new Auckland store to be well-received.

"We may have to adapt our product a little bit or invent new products so that people can maybe eat while they are driving," he said.

ATM banking

ASB Bank offers 24-hour 'drive up' banking to make a deposit or cash withdrawal for its customers, which is audio enabled.

It operates at a number of Auckland locations including at it Constellation branch in Auckland's North Shore and its Ronwood Ave in Manukau.

The alternative banking method was developed, according to an ASB media release, "so that no matter what the weather, customers don't have to leave their cars to deposit funds".

Wines and spirits

Liquor and wine store Glengarry has a drive-thru service at its flagship Victoria Park store located in Auckland.

According to its website, the company "installed a drive-through service featuring a concise range right on hand for convenient shopping".

Located close to motorway connections, it says its drive-thru service is "an ideal stop for those working in downtown Auckland but heading onto the motorway after work".

Liquorland in Australia offers the same service at a number of its store locations.

Doughnuts

American doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is making its New Zealand debut, opening its first store complete with a drive-thru lane in Manukau next week.

Krispy Kreme chief Andrew McGuigan said the company had spent three years scouting potential locations before settling on its final site.

McGuigan said: "To be located next to other retailers is quite an advantage - being close to Westfield and other big box retailers in that Manukau commercial district will definitely help us pick up some traffic."