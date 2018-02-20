Jetstar says it can continue to operate flights out of Wellington after Air New Zealand cancelled flights in and out of the capital as Cyclone Gita approaches and weather conditions deteriorate.

"We're closely monitoring the weather and our teams continually assess the conditions, including wind speed and direction," a Jetstar spokesman said.

"As it currently stands we're able to operate in and out of Wellington under the conditions," he said.

A Jetstar Airbus A320 landing at Wellington Airport. Picture / Photo Mark Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has cancelled afternoon flights around the country The airline has cancelled all services in and out of Wellington from 2.45pm today until midnight.

The national carrier also cancelled services in and out of Hokitika, Nelson (from midday onwards), New Plymouth (from 11am onwards) and Queenstown until the end of the day.

Flights were operating into and out of Blenheim, Kapiti Coast and Palmerston North, but the airline was closely monitoring conditions there.

Customers booked to travel to or from any of the above ports today were advised to consult the arrivals and departures information on the Air New Zealand website for up-to-date schedule information.