British fashion designers are launching an online assault to target rich millennials wanting to splash out on expensive clothes and accessories.

As London Fashion Week got underway, luxury giant Burberry offered a service that allows customers to order their favourite items from its 2018 catwalk show and have them delivered within an hour.

The moves come as the industry seeks to tap into a younger generation of consumers used to shopping online at the touch of a button.

In a deal with online fashion website Farfetch, Burberry ran a 'show-to-door' service for 24 hours in London.

Advertisement

Burberry's latest collection featured its check print revamped with a rainbow design in celebration of diversity.

Daniel Heaf, senior vice-president of digital commerce and digital marketing at Burberry, said: 'We are thrilled about our partnership with Farfetch.

Burberry has led the way in digital and this is a natural and significant evolution for us as we seek to reach a young, fashion-conscious consumer.'

Burberry will also make its entire collection permanently available in 150 countries for the first time through Farfetch's website. Previously, its whole collection was only available through its own website, which is instantly available in 44 countries.

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial officer at Farfetch, said: 'Our customers around the world love the brand, and working together means we can make sure lovers of fashion can have access to the greatest selection of Burberry products wherever they are in the world.'