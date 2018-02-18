A yoga studio and bistro founded by award winning chef Nic Watt and his wife Kelly is in liquidation.

True Food and Yoga, which opened in 2016, was placed in liquidation last week.

Liquidator Tony Maginness from Staples Rodway said the company had run out of working capital, and was for sale.

"We have had several interested parties and we should know by the end of this week whether it will sell," he said.

Advertisement

Kelly and Nic Watt at the opening of True Food and Yoga. Photo/Norrie Montgomery

The business will be closed until liquidators can find a buyer. Maginness could not comment on how much was owed.

The restaurant and wellness centre replaced Hammerheads seafood restaurant on Tamaki Dr, where Nic Watt worked earlier in his career.

Hammerheads went into liquidation in 2015 after 25 years in operation. It closed when it failed to find a buyer.

In April 2016 the Watts leased the Okahu Bay waterfront space, dividing the 550sq m location into bar and bistro True Food operated by Nic, and wellness centre True Yoga operated by Kelly.

The space featured two seafront yoga studios and space for private functions, a wellness room, a chiropractor room and a retail section offering products such as Yoga gear, teas, juices and jewellery.

True Food made Cuisine's top 100 restaurants list last year.

At the time of its opening, Nic said the launch was a dream for the couple.

"Kelly and I are passionate about the True concept and feel this is the perfect location and environment to bring our combined dream to fruition and to the Auckland market," he said.

True Food And Yoga. Photo/Guy Coombes

In July last year, the pair announced their separation and it was unclear whether they would continue to operate the business together.

Since working at Hammerheads, Watt has added Masu and Huami in Federal St to his culinary empire.

Nic Watt declined to comment when contacted.