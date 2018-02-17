Australia and New Zealand's army of loyal Avon representatives are angry.

Angry the beloved cosmetics company is leaving our shores after 55 years.

Angry they weren't informed before news broke on social media.

And angry they now have only a few weeks left to sell their remaining stock before the brand leaves the country forever.

The iconic brand made the shock announcement it would leave Australia and New Zealand "by the end of the year" on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, leaving the company's 220 staff and more than 21,400 representatives facing an uncertain future.

But while the company had emailed staff and representatives, the news was also posted on Facebook, which meant many representatives who hadn't yet checked their inbox discovered the devastating news on social media.

Sydney Avon representative Melissah Trenfield told news.com.au she was "disgusted" by the company as she hadn't had time to read the company's email, which she received at 1.17pm, before hearing the news on the radio.

"Soon after news broke out I was contacted by many customers and most knew more than me," she said.

"There was no warning or indication that this was going to happen. I have 100 customers that are very sad and disappointed.

"Campaigns go for three weeks. We are currently in Campaign 4, Avon finishes after Campaign 6. That is not a lot of time for people to stock up on their favourite products before they sell out for good."

Trenfield said the brand's departure would have a significant financial impact for many sellers.

"Avon was my own little business that I took a lot of pride in and could do while still working and running a household," she said.

"It was something just for me that I could control and work at building. It was also a bit of extra income that will be missed greatly.

"This has come as a shock to all involved and I am personally disgusted at the way Avon has handled it.

"So much for 'a company for women'. So much for loyalty."

Your Avon Outlook catalogues l-r: 1943; 1957; 1973. Photo / Avon Ltd

While the company's official statement said it would leave the country "by the end of the year", a communication issued to representatives revealed customer orders would only be processed until May 2.

Sydney woman Jenny Gallagher, who has been an "Avon lady" for more than 30 years, cried when she heard the news.

"It's just very distressing for me, for all the other Avon ladies and for our customers who we've build friendships and rapport with — because it's not just about the Avon products, it's more than that," she said.

"I cried when I heard. It's really sad — it's the end of an era of a brand I've known about since I was five.

"I got an email at virtually the same time as it was posted on Facebook and I actually thought it was a prank."

Avon will wind up its operations in New Zealand and Australia by the end of the year. Photo / 123RF

The 51-year-old grandmother said thousands of Australians would be affected by the decision.

"For me it was just a supplementary thing but for some people, it's everything. There's not going to be redundancies or anything like that so this is huge," she said.

"There was no warning, nothing. We keep stock that could be hundreds of dollars worth, which we now have to sell before the end of this financial year."

Gallagher feared she would have to give her remaining stock away as gifts.

"I can understand it from the company's point of view but the fact that we're just given nine weeks [to sell stock] is just craziness," she said.

"They should have communicated with us and given people more of a chance to get themselves sorted. For some people, this is everything and to not give them the chance to absorb it and to let them find out on social media is really poor form."

More than 9000 people have commented on the Avon Facebook post announcing the closure, with most slamming the company for posting the news online before most representatives had the chance to check their emails.

Representatives of rival companies also took to the comments section to try to lure Avon representatives — a move which further outraged many.

But an Avon spokeswoman said the brand's withdrawal would not leave representatives out of pocket.

"Our representatives and sales leaders have the option to return the products in their possession in line with our normal returns policy. The policy allows representatives 90 days to return a product and claim a refund from Avon," she said.

The spokeswoman also addressed the backlash surrounding the Facebook announcement.

"We made every effort to reach our representatives directly and for them to hear the news from the company first hand," she said.

"Unfortunately due to the speed of social media this was not always possible."