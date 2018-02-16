NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market caps off a solid week of gains.

Health care companies were posting some of the biggest gains in early trading Friday. Drugmaker AbbVie rose 2.3 percent.

Homebuilders were broadly higher following a report that new home construction jumped 9.7 percent last month to the highest level since October 2016. D.R. Horton rose 1.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,733.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,242. The Nasdaq climbed 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,263.