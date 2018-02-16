Unpaid taxes have led to five Auckland Domino's pizza stores being put into liquidation and their former owner being stripped of his franchisee licence.

Siddharth Sharma was the majority owner and director of the fastfood chain's branches on Queen St, Quay St, Shortland St, Hobsonville Rd and Mount Eden Rd for 10 years, Fairfax reports.

However, on December 13, after he had allegedly failed to pay tax, Inland Revenue filed applications to liquidate the businesses at the High Court at Auckland.

The applications were heard today in front of Associate Judge Hannah Sargisson, who appointed KPMG liquidator Viivian Fatupaito.

It is understood Sharma didn't show up to the application hearing.

When contacted by the Herald this afternoon, Sharma refused to comment.

However, he has said he missed some tax payments because he had been "doing too many things for one person" last year.

He declined to confirm how much tax he owed as he feared it might damage the Domino's brand, Fairfax reports.

Domino's New Zealand general manager Scott Bush said in a statement released to the Herald that although the company had terminated Sharma's sub-franchises this morning, the stores he previously ran would stay open - Domino's management would run them until further notice.

"Our franchisees are independently-owned small businesses, and they are aware of their legal obligations as business owners."

The Herald has sought comment from Inland Revenue.