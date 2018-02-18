Development opportunities for up to 20ha of new Auckland CBD and fringe city floor space have been identified around the $3.4 billion City Rail Link, as the time to award the tunnelling and station contracts draws near.

Images have been released showing development potential of the land once the project is done.

How the Mt Eden end of CRL might look above ground.

A City Rail Link spokesman said between 190,000sq m and 200,000sq m of gross floor area was possible, including offices and housing.

At Britomart, about17,600sq m could be built, at the new Aotea station near Auckland Council 41,000sqm, at Karangahape 320sq m and at Mt Eden 5000sq m, he said.

Eight parties have pre-qualified to bid to build the stations and tunnels, AT said. These businesses have been invited to proceed to the request for tender phase.

They are Acciona Infrastructure New Zealand, Bam International Australia, China Machinery Engineering Corporation joint venture, CPB Contractors, Ferrovial Agroman (New Zealand), Salini Impregilo S.p.A, Fletcher Construction and Vinci Construction Grands Projets S.A.S (VCGP) joint venture.

Two short-listed businesses will be named next month for the contracts.