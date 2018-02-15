Many of the 21,400 Avon representatives across both Australia and New Zealand have expressed their frustration at the company's decision to leave the Australasian market.

Taking to Facebook, many reps expressed frustration that they found out the news via a Facebook post.

"It's not very professional to announce this on Facebook in such a tacky way," said one of the many thousands of comments published under Avon's post announcing the decision to leave the market.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Avon today announced its decision to close its operations in Australia and New Zealand by the end of the... Posted by Avon on Wednesday, 14 February 2018

Many of the reps said that they received no notice of upcoming announcement, meaning that they essentially found out at the same time as the public.

Advertisement

"Wow, I'm a rep and I had to find out on FB. Thanks Avon," said a New Zealand-based rep.

Other commenters did, however, counter this assessment, saying that Avon did send reps an email earlier in the day, explaining that the company would be leaving the market.

Yesterday's statement from Avon read: "As part of the company's strategy to return Avon to long-term sustainable profitable growth, the focus will be on markets with the greatest potential for future growth to support its vision of becoming the world's leading social beauty company.

"In line with this, after a thorough deliberation on our performance, the direct selling conditions in the market, and potential for growth, we have considered all options for the business and it is with much sadness that we are announcing our decision to exit the Australia and New Zealand markets."

Some commenters also shared inter-generational stories of mothers and grandparents selling Avon products over decades.

"My mum was an Avon rep for more than 25years and was still serving customers when she was well into her 80s," said a commenter based in Australia.

While the vast majority of commenters shared their condolences with reps who would now have to find an alternative source of income, there were also a few others who saw an opportunity and tried to recruit reps into new businesses.

This did not go down well with some members of the community,

"I'm more than a little disgusted with the other company reps coming on here when Avon reps have lost their income and in some cases lively hoods, going "why don't you join XXX company" or "I'm a XXX rep, you should try our XXX. No respect for anything! Imagine if it was the company you love so much that has just announced this. It's heartbreaking for those involved! Have some compassion! Jeepers," the post said.