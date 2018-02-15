RA'ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $79.4 million.

The Ra'Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $392.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.3 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $328 million to $338 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion.

Nice shares have decreased 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27 percent in the last 12 months.

