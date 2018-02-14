Competition for Kiwi tourists keeps building as retail travel chain helloworld rolls out deals on flights and holidays to celebrate its second anniversary.

Prices on offer at the chain's 65 outlets included return flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $899 flying on Air New Zealand, and from Auckland to London and Europe from $1199 on China Southern.

Helloworld was launched in February 2016 and was a blend of the Harvey World Travel, selected United Travel stores and Air New Zealand Holidays brands.

Helloworld general manager marketing David Libeau said: "Our significant growth in the market shows that helloworld continues to provide the same great service and care that we have always been known for."



The rebrand two years ago to align helloworld New Zealand with its sister chain in Australia has gone exceptionally well, Libeau said.



"Our nationwide network of independently owned-and operated stores and our comprehensive value-based product range continues to offer New Zealand travellers unparalleled convenience, industry-leading service and the best value, tailor-made holidays."

The company as a gesture acknowledging cyclone Gita in the Pacific will donate $100 to the Tonga Cyclone relief fund for every helloworld insurance policy purchased during the sale.

The sale is for flights, holidays, tours and cruises purchased between tomorrow and Saturday.

Helloworld's sale comes after return economy fares to Europe dropped below $1000 in deals last weekend, with a growing move by Kiwis to premium travel set to be boosted by business-class fares for under $4000.

Limited Air China flights to Rome were on sale for $999 at Flight Centre's Travel Expo for travel in the three months from March.

And China Southern Airlines was offering business class to popular European entry port Amsterdam for $3999 from May to mid-November. Business-class fares have often been double that, although they have been falling during the last two years.

China Southern also had return flights to London, typically the most expensive place to fly to in Europe because of government taxes, for $1249 return a person for travel in the same period.

The number of new airlines has not increased at the same rate as a year ago, however, there is a record number of international seats to fill so airlines and agents are in a cut-throat battle.

If all the existing carriers keep flying here Kiwi travellers can expect more great promotional deals. But airlines with less efficient aircraft or with options to fly more lucrative routes could review their operations.