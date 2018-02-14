Ellerslie grocery shoppers will be the first in the world to trial artificial intelligence technology that will eliminate the need for checkouts.

Auckland-based company IMAGR, aims to change the way people shop by using computer vision technology that recognises products as they are placed in the shopping trolley.

Foodstuffs' Four Square Ellerslie will be the first fast-moving consumer goods store in the world to trial the Smartcart technology.

IMAGR founder William Chomley said he used to spend his whole lunch break waiting in the queue at the supermarket when he worked in Sydney.

Working with a team of 12, including artificial intelligence specialists from around the world, Chomley set out to improve the experience of customers.

The shopping cart has technology that reads what the product is when it is placed inside the cart. Photo / Supplied

Shoppers would have to download an app on their smartphone and link a payment method to their account. The bill would then be automatically paid when the customer has finished shopping.

Once in store, they pair their device with the shopping trolley, and as they add items to the cart they appear in the virtual basket in the app.

The cart also recognises if an item has been taken out of the cart and will remove it from the virtual basket.



"This is the first significant step in enhancing the way we do our shopping here in New Zealand and abroad," Chomley said.

IMAGR founder William Chomley and Foodstuffs North Island CIO Peter Muggleston. Photo / Supplied

Chomley would not say when Smartcart would be available in the Auckland store, but said it would be some time this year.

"We are on track for this year, but I can't probably be more specific than that," Chomley told the Herald.

The technology can also identify patterns in behaviour and suggest recipes as well as guide users around the shop.

The trolley can assist in inventory management, cost reduction and analytics.

IMAGR is also working on ways to send tailored promotions to customers as they shop.

Foodstuffs North Island chief information officer Peter Muggleston said the technology will give consumers more options and reduce wait times.

Chomley said that IMAGR was also talking to retailers throughout Australia, Korea, Europe, the United Kingdom and America.