NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
CSRA Inc., up $9.57 to $40.39
The information technology company agreed to be bought by General Dynamics for almost $7 billion.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 67 cents to $36.40
The Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast could make an offer for Fox's entertainment divisions.
Hess Corp., up $2.02 to $44.14
The price of oil rose Monday and energy companies recovered a portion of their recent sharp losses.
Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $3.44 to $59.95
The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Guess Inc., down 82 cents to $14.79
The clothing company said it formed a special committee to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by Chairman Paul Marciano.
Ulta Beauty Inc., down $9.07 to $209.48
The Chicago Tribune reported that a woman is suing the cosmetics retailer over allegations it resells used makeup as new.
Boston Properties Inc., down 21 cents to $115.14
Real estate investment trusts took some of the market's largest losses on Monday.
Sapiens International Corp., down $1.47 to $10.33
The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted weak profit margins and gave a disappointing revenue forecast.