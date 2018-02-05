US stocks are continuing to sink as banks and health care and energy care companies slip. Wells Fargo is plunging after the Federal Reserve hit the bank with new sanctions over a scandal that involved opening millions of phony consumer accounts.

The market erased a portion of its early losses following a report showing more evidence of economic strength in the US economy. Bond yields stabilised after moving sharply higher Friday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 27 points, or 1 per cent, to 2,734 as of 1 pm US time. The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 308 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 25,201. Early on, it fell 355 points. The Nasdaq composite fell 45 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,191. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was down 15 points, or 1 per cent, to 1,531.

The S&P 500 is down about 4.5 per cent from its latest record high, set January 26.

Investors are worried about evidence of rising inflation in the US. Increased inflation might push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly, which could slow down economic growth by making it make it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money. Rising bond yields are also making bonds more appealing to investors compared with stocks.

Wells Fargo dropped $4.96, or 7.7 per cent, to $59.11. Late Friday the Fed said it will freeze Wells Fargo's assets at the level where they stood at the end of last year until it can demonstrate improved internal controls. The San Francisco bank also agreed to remove four directors from its board.

The stockmarket has been unusually calm for more than a year. The combination of economic growth in the US and other major economies, low interest rates, and support from central banks meant stocks could keep rising steadily without a lot of bumps along the way. Experts have been warning that that wouldn't last forever, and after big gains in the first three weeks of January, that stretch might be over.

Stocks haven't suffered a 5 per cent drop since the two days after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. The market hasn't gone through a 10 per cent drop since early 2016, when oil prices were plunging as investors worried about a drop in global growth that would hurt demand. US crude hit a low of about US$26 a barrel in February of that year.

Benchmark US crude slid US$1.15, or 1.8 per cent, to US$64.30 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell US72c, or 1 per cent, to US$67.86 a barrel in London.

Exxon Mobil lost US$3.51, or 4.2 per cent, to US$81.02 and Chevron gave up US$2.33, or 2 per cent, to US$116.25. Both companies reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Friday and are coming off their biggest losses in years.

Almost three-fourths of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded lower. Some of the largest losses went to companies that have done exceptionally well over the last year. Alphabet, Google's parent company, lost US$19.81, or 1.8 per cent, to US$1,099.39. 3M skidded US$4.40, or 1.8 per cent, to US$240.77.

Bond prices held steady after moving sharply higher on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was unchanged at 2.84 per cent.

Stocks perked up somewhat after a strong report for the service sector. The Institute for Supply Management released a survey that showed January was the best month for the service sector since 2005 as production, new orders, hiring and new export orders all grew faster in January. Private service companies dominate the US economy and the ISM's index has showed growth every month for the eight years.

Bitcoin prices and futures continued to sink. According to Coindesk, the price of bitcoin fell 13 per cent to US$7,082. It reached a high of almost US$20,000 in December, and traded under US$1,000 in early 2017. Many financial pros warn that bitcoin is in a speculative bubble that could burst anytime. On the CME, bitcoin futures plunged 15.5 per cent to US$7,255. They tumbled 15 per cent to US$7,230 on the Cboe.

Stocks in Europe also fell as German political parties struggled to form a government. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats originally set a Sunday deadline to wrap up talks on extending their alliance of the past four years but budgeted two extra days as a precaution when formal negotiations started January 26.

Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.5 per cent while France's CAC 40 slid 1.5 per cent. The DAX in Germany shed 0.8 per cent.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.6 per cent and the South Korean Kospi shed 1.3 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 1.1 per cent.