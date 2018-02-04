TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says President Donald Trump's hostility to the 2015 nuclear deal is dampening foreign investment in the energy sector despite the lifting of sanctions.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Sunday that the uncertainty over the future of the agreement, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap, is scaring off potential investors.

Trump re-certified the deal in January but said he would not do the same in May unless it is fixed.

Iran hopes to attract more than $150 billion to rebuild its energy industry after years of sanctions. Last year it signed a $5 billion gas deal with France's Total SA and a Chinese oil company to develop a massive offshore gas field.