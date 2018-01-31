Staff from Wellington's Five Boroughs diner are hoping they could get back the $32,000 in wages that they're owed.

The restaurant has liquidated from its former location on Majoribanks St, with liquidator's reports showing directors Bryn Thomas and Elie Assaf owe $32,400 in holiday pay and $360,000 to IRD.

The owners have already set up a new location on Cuba St, also called Five Boroughs. However it's a different legal entity and so staff can't get their wages from the new restaurant.

Unions Wellington has now organised a meeting between former workers and the directors, set to go ahead Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Alongside the lost wages, several staff allege they were given as little as two days notice that they were about to lose their jobs.

Former chef Jay Johnson said he was apprehensive about the meeting, but hopeful it would go well.

"I guess it's potentially quite a confrontational situation. But I do believe they genuinely want to pay us out.

"They kind of tried to push that responsibility on to the liquidators, before.

"Technically everything they've done is legal, but it doesn't seem right.

"So we're just hoping for a quick and clean resolution."

Johnson said the response from outraged Wellingtonians, and the union reaching out to help the workers, had blown him away.

"It was very empowering to have somebody help us with advice.

"And then the support from the community - you know, because people really loved this place, and some of the customers were like family as well.

"But while I know people were upset, I just want to say, don't make it personal, we're not trying to destroy anybody's character."

Fiona Hewitt was one of the lucky ones who managed to get a job at the new Five Boroughs location, but was still joining the union action to get money for her previous work at Majoribanks St.

She said there was an obvious awkwardness in her current position, but the staff were all just trying to "get on with it and be professional".

"I'm ready to sit down with them and get it sorted.

"All we want is our holiday pay.

"This happens so often in hospitality, so it's time people stood up for themselves and had a voice.

"I think some of what's on social media, I don't like personal attacks and things like that. But the fact that people are paying attention and the story is in the paper, that's really good."

Hewitt said she was friends with the directors for a long time before this happened, and she was hopeful there would still be a friendship at the end of it.

Unions Wellington representative Ben Peterson said the failure to protect staff wages was a "gross injustice", and it needed to be fixed as soon as possible.

"I think through the various ventures these guys have, they have access to some capital, so it is possible.

"I would hope they'd see sense and make that available.

"Because I think it's increasingly clear that New Zealand society demands our system look after people."

Peterson said all options were still open, including protests if tomorrow's meeting didn't go well.

But he was hopeful that wouldn't be needed.

"Everything's up to what happens tomorrow morning, the ball's in their court really."