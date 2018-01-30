Hotel company Marriott International is adopting a novel way of attracting staff, hosting a recruitment open day.

The company is offering 100 positions for its Four Points by Sheraton Auckland hotel which opens in April.

Four Points said the open day was a way to meet as many candidates as possible face to face, as well as a chance for potential staff to see what the company was like.

Anyone was welcome to attend.

General manager Paul Gallop said the 4.5 star hotel was recruiting for staff at all levels and in all departments, including housekeeping, food and beverage, chefs and stewarding, porters and drivers, and front of house.

The Four Points by Sheraton Auckland. Photo/supplied

The company said while it couldn't share wage specifics for the roles, it was paying above industry standard.

"Marriott International's founding philosophy is that if associates are taken care of, then they will take care of the guests, and the guests will come back again and again," Gallop said.

"We're looking for applicants excited to be a part of our family.

"For many roles, no experience is necessary. Obviously, for the more senior and supervisory roles, some hospitality experience is preferable."

Gallop said a job at the hotel could be a rewarding career with the chance to travel around the world.

The hotel is Marriott International's first hotel in New Zealand. The 255-room, 20-level hotel would be located on Queen St, next to Aotea Square.

As well as about 500sq m of conference and meeting space, the hotel would have a rooftop bar and the refurbished Queen's Head Tavern which had been around since 1863.

The open day would be held at Adina Apartment Hotel in Britomart on February 8.