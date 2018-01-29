Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos has inaugurated his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle.

"The Spheres" domed structure that opened Monday is the newest headquarters building for the online retail behemoth.

Bezos and his wife were on hand to celebrate Amazon's Amazon-esque rainforest conservatory that is home to more than 40,000 plants from 50 countries on five continents.

The status of the new Seattle landmark is being compared to the city's iconic Space Needle, though tourists shouldn't expect unfettered access.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Gathering spaces and a plant-filled wall are shown before a grand opening ceremony for the Amazon Spheres. Photo / AP
Gathering spaces and a plant-filled wall are shown before a grand opening ceremony for the Amazon Spheres. Photo / AP

It's first and foremost a corporate workspace.

Even employees for now must make reservations to get into the selfie-worthy spot.

The four-story structure from the outside looks like three connected glass orbs planted into the ground resembling a caterpillar shape.

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Bezos' wealth soars after Amazon Go launch

26 Jan, 2018 10:21am
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Why Amazon Go won't steal our jobs

27 Jan, 2018 5:00am
5 minutes to read
BUSINESS

What Apple should do with all its cash

27 Jan, 2018 1:49pm
5 minutes to read
BUSINESS

How world's richest couple spend their $150b fortune

29 Jan, 2018 6:42am
4 minutes to read