One of Elon Musk's companies is taking pre-orders for a flamethrower, which the US billionaire says is "guaranteed to liven up any party".

Musk, who is behind electric car company Telsa and space exploration company Space X, took to Twitter today to spread news of the device.

The flamethrower, being sold by Musk's infrastructure firm The Boring Company, is available for pre-order at US$500 ($681).

It's unclear whether New Zealanders could import such a device and the Boring Company also warns that extra customs fees will "apply for international orders because of laws".

The Boring Company, which is also selling fire extinguishers for the more modest US$30, says it will start shipping the flamethrowers in the US spring.

Say hello to my little friend … https://t.co/OYg4qhF4Ea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Musk also posted a video on Instagram of him goofing around Space X's offices with the toy weapon/industrial tool.

Musk is the driving force behind electric car company Tesla, the founder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX and the co-founder and chairman of OpenAI, a nonprofit that researches artificial intelligence. He was also the founder of the online payment service PayPal.

Tesla — which turns 15 this year — has never earned a full-year profit. It has reported only two profitable quarters since it went public in 2010.

Each of the four vehicles it has made has faced significant delays and production problems. Its newest vehicle, the lower-cost Model 3 sedan, is no exception.

Musk said last summer that Tesla would be making 20,000 Model 3s per month by the end of last year, but Tesla made just 2,425 Model 3s in the fourth quarter. Musk now says Tesla will make 20,000 Model 3s per month at the end of the second quarter.

But that hasn't dimmed investors' appetite for Tesla's stock. Tesla shares were up 1 per cent to US$355 in trading. They've risen 39 per cent over the last year.

