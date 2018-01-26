A Domino's delivery driver in Canada has been sacked after he was caught on CCTV eating some of the toppings from a pizza he was scheduled to deliver to a customer in Surrey, British Columbia.

According to Fox News, the building's concierge was reportedly watching the incident on a security feed, and notified the tenants of the man's actions.

In footage of the incident, which was posted to YouTube, the delivery man can be seen placing his delivery bag on the floor of an empty elevator before pulling out the pizza and picking off a handful of toppings to eat.

He then places the pizza back in its delivery bag before the elevator door reopens.

A representative for Domino's condemned the man's behaviour and confirmed his termination.

"The behaviour of the driver on the video is clearly unacceptable," a spokeswoman for Domino's said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"The local franchisee who employs this driver has terminated him and has reached out to the customer directly to apologise."

Vice president of marketing for Domino's, Jeff Kacmarek, said he was "embarrassed" by the footage, according to the International Business Times.

Kacmarek said the actions of this one employee don't reflect that of all Domino's pizza drivers.

"We have thousands of hardworking, good drivers working for us every day and providing good service to our customers," Kacmarek said.