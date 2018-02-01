A hot summer and influx of visitors to Waiheke Island has resulted in vineyard Stonyridge almost selling out of its wine.

The company has had record visitor numbers and was projecting its best season in the 37 years it had been operating.

"We have achieved an iconic status on the Waiheke scene," said founder Stephen White.

"Last year, our latest Larose sold out in only two weeks. Our grape production has had a strong start too."

Advertisement

The restaurant had also seen turnover increase 20 per cent, White said.

Exports of New Zealand wine last year reached a record $1.66 billion, with the industry working towards a $2b export goal by 2020, according to the 2017 New Zealand Winegrower's annual report.

The country exports to 90 countries with Australia its largest export market, followed by the UK, and a growing US market.

White said Stonyridge was famous for its cafe food, which had attracted a number of international celebrities, including Taylor Swift, ZZ Top, Pamela Anderson, Simply Red, Deepak Chopra, Quentin Tarantino, many French wine notables and more recently, tennis stars Venus Williams, Julia Gorges and UK musician Goldie.

"It has been 37 years since I walked on to this property," White said.

"It was November 1981 and I had just sailed back to New Zealand after completing the Round the World Yacht Race and skippering in the Mediterranean.

Stonyridge is famous for its cafe food, which has attracted a number of international celebrities, including Taylor Swift. Picture / Brett Phibbs

"There was nothing here, just golden sun burnt grass, wild horses and old broken fences. I fell in love with this property instantly and had no doubt what [my] destiny was, to make one of the greatest red wines in the world."

Data from The Winegrowers Association showed New Zealand had recorded more than two decades of continuous growth, with wine now the country's fifth largest export.

Over that time, the industry has achieved average annual export growth of 17 per cent a year.