On 22 January, Rocket Lab launched a geodesic sphere, dubbed the Humanity Star, into orbit and it's steadily making its way around the earth.

The satellite is currently not visible in the New Zealand night sky but New Zealanders eager to follow the progress can do so via a useful digital tool on the Rocket Lab website that tracks its trajectory through space.

The satellite orbits the planet every 90 minutes, steadily making its way across the world.

Created by Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck, the Humanity Star is made from carbon fibre with 65 highly reflective panels. It spins rapidly, reflecting the sun's rays back to Earth, creating a flashing light that can be seen against a backdrop of stars.

The Rocket Lab website says the Humanity Star has been designed to be a reminder to all on Earth about our fragile place in the universe.

While Kiwis can currently only enjoy a digital version, the Humanity Star will be best viewed in the night sky in February, when the orbital path again crosses our section of the planet.