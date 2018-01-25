The Government has announced the first tranche of its plan to get youth into jobs with a $13 million fund aimed at 2000 young people in the regions – but NZ First MP Shane Jones' talk of work for the dole has been kicked into touch.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson said the $13.27m would help get about 2000 young people into jobs in the regions through the He Poutama Rangatahi employment scheme.

Jackson said the first regions to benefit would be Northland, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Tairawhiti and Hawke's Bay, areas he said had the highest proportions of youth out of work.

He said about 81,000 young people were not in education, work or training. "This might get us 2000 to start off with but that's 2000 more than National got to in terms of the regions."

The cost would include pastoral support for the youth as well as support for employers.

Jones late last year said he wanted a "work for the dole" scheme to get his pledge to plant 100 million trees a year under way, which he said would get his "ne'er-do-well nephews" in Northland into work rather than the gangs.

Jackson told RNZ Labour had "totally rejected" that but Jones supported Labour's plans.

"He has his views but Shane completely understands the Labour view which is about dignity, real jobs, and supporting our communities. Shane Jones and I are 100 per cent on song with that."

He said the $13 million was just the start of the new employment strategy that targeted mainly youth, but also women and the disabled.

"We're talking about forestry, horticulture, right across the board. We won't be turning our nose up to anyone. Shane Jones talked about cutting scrub and if there are young people who get out and cut scrub and there's a sustainable future there, they'll be doing that."