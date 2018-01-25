SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 30-year-old daycare in Sioux Falls is set to close next year as Citibank prepares to move into a new campus on the other side of town.

The Bright Horizons Family Care Center has offered child care to the employees of Citi and Sanford Health for decades, the Argus Leader reported . The daycare will close in 2019 as part of Citi's decision to build a new campus for its 1,800 workers in Sioux Falls.

The daycare served as a backup option for working parents when their main child care provider was unavailable.

Citi Spokesman Mark Rodgers said the daycare, which can accommodate up to 450 children, runs at about half capacity.

"Historically, the child care center at our site has been underutilized," said Rodgers. "We are considering different options to assist our employees who may be impacted by this decision."

Citi announced plans in November to build a new 150,000-square-foot (13,935-square-meter) facility for its Sioux Falls operations. Citi is one of the city's largest employers.

Citi's soon-to-be vacant campus buildings in northeast Sioux Falls are listed for lease.

