A Kiwi astronomer has compared New Zealand's Rocket Lab with Donald Trump-era entrepreneurs, after the Peter Beck-founded company's latest space launch.

The New Zealand space company confirmed to the Herald it had launched a flashing disco ball into orbit.

Astronomer Ian Griffin tweeted that New Zealand's first act as a space-faring nation has been to pollute the night sky for all mankind.

He says people should enjoy the night sky while they still can, because it won't be the same for the next nine months.

Introducing The Humanity Star - a bright, blinking satellite now orbiting Earth, visible to the naked eye in the night sky. Launched on #StillTesting, The Humanity Star is designed to encourage everyone to look up and consider our place in the universe. Website coming soon pic.twitter.com/wvIEcXelVk — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 24, 2018

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck has put a geodesic sphere into orbit which he hopes will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

The ''Humanity Star'' is an oversize carbon fibre sphere much like a disco ball that is one metre in diameter and should be visible with the naked eye anywhere in the world.

What is effectively New Zealand's first satellite, was launched on Sunday on the company's Electron rocket which reached orbit carrying other payload as well.

The Humanity Star has 65 highly reflective panels. The sphere spins rapidly, reflecting the sun's light back to Earth, creating a similar effect as a disco ball that can be seen in the night sky.

So; NZ’s first act as a spacefaring nation is to pollute the night sky. For all mankind. Nice one. Not. — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

The only good thing about the “Humanity Star” (aka the NZ pollutes the night sky project) is that it burns up in 9 months. 9 months is way too far away IMHO. — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

So.. according to Trump era entrepreneurs, flashing disco balls in space are the way to promote philosophical reflection. I beg to differ. That’s why next week I will be watching the eclipse and reflecting how a supposedly green nation has vandalised the night. #sad pic.twitter.com/O928AK9Rzk — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

Enjoy this sight while you can still can. For the next nine months a flashing disco ball (NZ light pollution project) is going to flash across it. “For Humanity” #nonsense pic.twitter.com/XxfmdEphOa — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

Thanks to Rocketlab’s act of environmental vandalism NZ is first country to deliberately “tag” the cosmos. A great example of NZ’s clean green image projected onto our planet’s threatened night sky. Humanity? Don’t make me laugh. Corporate self puffery of the highest order #sad pic.twitter.com/7WHsMlJhS9 — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

Next Launch up for Rocketlab the “Briscoes Satellites for Peace and International prosperity constellation” — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

It’s 2019…. Somewhere in the sky above Aotearoa, my digital camera has managed to capture Rocketlabs next superadvanced high tech nano satellite constellation subtly "humanising” space….. inspiring a generation of explorers across the planet… #soproud #wheredoesitend pic.twitter.com/Wg58y3tnEi — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018

The reaction on social media was mixed, ranging from some suggesting it was a "stupid idea" to those who were "proud" of the feat.

Personally, I am pleased and proud to learn that New Zealand has shot a disco ball into space. https://t.co/paAPY9WIkv — Russell Brown (@publicaddress) January 24, 2018

So you’re blocking our view of actual stars and creating atmospheric light pollution to remind us to look at the stars we can’t see thanks in part to your stupid satellite? Good work. — Coliseum Sewage (@ColiseumSewage) January 24, 2018

Rocket Lab's calculations show Humanity Star will likely be visible in the night sky in New Zealand from late February, though it is still settling into its orbit so the company can't pinpoint it just yet.

Beck said he wanted the star to help people understand and improve life on Earth.

Liftoff from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1. Space is open for business. #StillTesting pic.twitter.com/BwXqrxa6Y6 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 21, 2018

The Humanity Star orbits the Earth every 90 minutes and is visible from everywhere on the planet at different times.

