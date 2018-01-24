COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Indonesia's president has arrived in Sri Lanka to meet political leaders and oversee the signing of agreements on trade and investment.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is to meet with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday.

The countries are scheduled to sign several agreements during his two-day visit.

Sri Lanka and Indonesia established diplomatic relations 65 years ago and have maintained cordial ties.