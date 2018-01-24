Julian Dennison's latest role in an ad for Lynx Australia includes a good bunch of quintessentially Kiwi things like jandals, cricket, rugby and a lack of confidence when approaching the opposite sex.

(Okay, that last one was just kidding.)

The Deadpool 2 and Hunt for the Wilderpeople star shared his latest work, an ad for Lynx Australia where he co-stars alongside 800 Words actor Alex Tarrant, on his Facebook page.

"I'm a proud Kiwi, but I'm gonna let you in on a little secret," Dennison said in the caption.

The post, a paid partnership with Lynx, has been liked more than 40,000 times and shared nearly 16,000 times.

"Pretty sure I was just sold Lynx body spray and it worked, old spice better make me smile in the next 24hours or I'm jumpin," a Facebook user commented.

Other users, however, weren't so happy at the Kiwi actor's betrayal.

"Take their New Zealand passports away! They want to be Australian then so be it," someone else said.

The video has been watched 1.7 million times.