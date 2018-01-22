QUINTON, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Houston-based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. said in a statement Monday that the cause of the fire remains unknown but that some of their employees "are unaccounted for at this time."

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says five employees remain missing after the explosion Monday morning on the natural gas rig near Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

According to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the well site is operated by Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Operating. Patterson is a drilling rig operating company.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says crews are allowing the fire to burn out to avoid spreading contaminants.

___

1:45 p.m.

A local emergency manager says crews are allowing a fire to burn out following an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma to avoid spreading contaminants.

Five people remain missing after the Monday morning explosion in Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says about 17 workers were rescued from the site shortly after the blast, including one who was treated at the scene for burns.

Enloe says firefighters are searching nearby wooded areas in case any of the missing people fled after the explosion.

He says the fire is mostly containing itself on site, where several tanks and other equipment are located. He says "pretty much everything on site is on fire."

___

12:45 p.m.

The local sheriff says more than 20 employees were on site when a drilling rig exploded in eastern Oklahoma, and five remain unaccounted for.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris tells the McAlester News-Capital that "most everybody" was taken off the site to a safe location following the explosion Monday morning.

The fire continues to burn near Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Morris says he can't confirm any injuries or fatalities from the blast. He says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokeswoman says the Oklahoma medical examiner's office wouldn't be able to confirm any fatalities until the fire is extinguished and investigators can get to the scene of the explosion.

___

10:55 a.m.

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Emergency Manager Director Kevin Enloe tells KOTV that at least three medical helicopters landed at the site following the Monday morning explosion. He says five people are missing.

The explosion occurred west of the town of Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain tells The Associated Press that it wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Cain says state environmental and regulatory officials have been notified and are heading to the scene. A local emergency dispatcher says the sheriff, undersheriff and county emergency management director are all on the scene.