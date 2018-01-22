NEW YORK (AP) — Hefty gains for energy and technology companies helped U.S. stocks set more records Monday. Drugmakers announced two major deals worth about $20 billion and smaller-company stocks climbed after the Senate reached a short-term deal to end the government shutdown.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 22.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,832.97.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 142.88 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,214.60.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite soared 71.65 points, or 1 percent, to 7,408.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 7.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,605.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.36 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,495.38 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 504.75 points, or 7.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 69.65 points, or 4.5 percent.