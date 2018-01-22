Thankfully you no longer need to do mundane tasks around the home, with technology now making it possible to outsource everyday jobs you don't want to do yourself.

You can get robots to vacuum your carpets, mop your floor and even mow your lawn.

But for those tasks that still require human interaction, technology has made it possible to easily hire someone to perform labour.

And while paying someone might make your life easier, it's also helping people earn a living.

Just ask Diz Jangra who has become Airtasker's top member, earning nearly three times the Australian average salary in 2017.

The 37-year-old from west Melbourne has earned A$171,000 ($187,313) through work found on Airtasker, completing a total of 172 tasks — on average he earnt around A$1000 per job.

Jangra said when he first joined Airtasker in 2015, he never expected it would become a full-time job that would supplement 99 per cent of his income.

"I have spent the last year just doing jobs on Airtasker and have been happy with all of the money coming into my account," he told news.com.au.

All of the jobs Jangra has taken are painting related, which was a skill he picked up immediately after moving to Australia 12 years ago.

He said that by only applying for painting related jobs on the service has meant his feedback has been positive and led to him getting more work — Airtasker records reviews on tasks users have previously completed to help future advertisers select the right worker.

"There are all types of jobs on Airtasker, but by only applying for painting work, I know I will get a good review from the client who posted the job," he said.

"Because there is now so much competition, a good review is needed to get the work."

As for the working hours required to earn A$171,000, Jangra has told people they should be willing to work seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

"It depends on the demand from clients, but I get work anytime from Monday to Sunday," he said.

"I am willing to take jobs at night if that's what is on offer and generally I work around 40 hours per week."

The findings cap off a huge year of growth for Airtasker, with the platform now boasting over 1.8 million members — up from 950,000 in January last year.

Airtasker is now creating 1.4 million tasks per year — worth over A$240 million — with removalists, cleaning, gardening, handiwork and pick-up/delivery the most popular tasks last year.