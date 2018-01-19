BERLIN (AP) — The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel will appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos next Wednesday, a day when the event's focus is on Europe.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that the chancellor will give a speech to the annual gathering of global political and business leaders in the Swiss Alps and also hold some bilateral meetings, though he couldn't immediately say who with.

He said she chose to appear Wednesday because the focus then is on Europe and Germany, the most populous European Union member and the 28-nation bloc's biggest economy, has long taken a leading role in European policy debates.

That means Germany's longtime leader won't coincide with President Donald Trump, who is due to make a keynote address before the forum closes next Friday.