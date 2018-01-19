The latest recall of airbags, involving 14 automotive manufacturers, also affects New Zealand cars.

BMW corporate communications head Paul Sherley confirmed to the Herald that the local cars under the models listed are on New Zealand roads.

He did not comment on the number of vehicles involved but said the car company was "in touch with affected owners".

"This safety recall affects only particular models of 3 Series, 5 Series and X5 of the late 1990s/early 2000s timing," Sherley said.

Advertisement

Sherley said that while a number of BMW models globally have been fitted with airbags supplied by Takata, there had been no harmful incidents involving the German manufacturer's vehicles so far.

"In certain cases, in areas of high humidity, some airbags inflators have been found to operate in a defective manner," he said.

"Therefore certain BMW models are being recalled for an inspection and, if necessary, replacement of applicable airbags."

Sherley advised owners of the listed vehicles to visit the BMW website for further information on the recall.

Ferrari has confirmed it will be working with owners to ensure their cars are safe.

"Ferrari will perform this recall campaign worldwide, including New Zealand," said Catherine Rodwell, the director of Rodwell Communications.

"Ferrari has been informed by Takata, in line with the same issue that has already affected many millions of vehicles from other manufacturers, of a potential non–conformity in the supply of a component in the passenger-side airbags system installed on some Ferrari cars."

Ford New Zealand communications manager Tom Clancy told the Herald that Ford vehicles in the country were not affected by the latest recall.

Clancy said that the only vehicle supplied to New Zealand by Ford in the US was the new Mustang, which was not included on the list.

The other Ford vehicles in New Zealand on the list were mainly built in Europe and Asia, he said.

Mazda New Zealand said the company was aware of the issue and owners of the affected models should book in regularly for checks.

Toyota New Zealand Manager for Digital and Communications, Marketing Morgan Dilks told the Herald that they haven't been notified of any vehicles being affected by this expanded recall, however there are 184 NZ Lexus vehicles affected.

These vehicles are all IS models manufactured in 2010.

The Herald also contacted Mercedes Benz.

Here is a full list of the car models included in the latest US recall:

FORD: 327,796 vehicles including the 2013 Ford Mustang; 2010 Ford Edge, Fusion, Mustang and Ranger, Lincoln MKX and Zephyr, and Mercury Milan, 2009 Ford Edge, Fusion, Mustang and Ranger, Lincoln MKX and Zephyr, and Mercury Milan.

NISSAN: 52,614 vehicles including the 2009-2012 Versa Hatchback and 2011 Versa Sedan.

MERCEDES-BENZ: 132,167 vehicles including certain 2013 C250, C250 Coupe, C350 Coupe 4Matic, C300 4Matic, C350, C350 Coupe, C63 AMG, C63 Coupe, E350 Cabrio, E350 Coupe, E550 Cabrio, E350 Coupe 4Matic, E550 Coupe, GLK350 4Matic, GLK250 Bluetec 4Matic, GLK350, SLS Coupe, SLS AMG GT Coupe, and SLS Roadster; certain 2010 C300, C300 4Matic, C63 AMG, E350 Coupe, E550 Coupe, GLK350, and GLK350 4Matic vehicles; certain 2009 C300, C300 4Matic, C63 AMG, and C350 vehicles.

FERRARI: 1,073 vehicles including certain 2013 California, 458 Italia, 458 Spider, FF, and F12 Berlinetta vehicles.

DAIMLER VANS: 17,413 vehicles including certain 2013 Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

TOYOTA: 15,000 vehicles including certain Toyota Yaris cars from 2010 through 2012.

TESLA: 17,846 of the 2013 Model S.

BMW: 41,808 vehicles including the 2007-2013 X5 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive35i, X5 xDrive48i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, 2009-2010 X5 xDrive35d vehicles and 2009-2013 X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i, and X6 M; 2007-2010 X5 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive35i, X5 xDrive48i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, X5 xDrive35d, X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i and X6M; 2007-2009 X5 xDrive30i, X5 xdrive35i, X5 xDrive48i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, X5 xDrive35d, X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i and X6M.

FIAT CHRYSLER: 317,000 vehicles including 2009-2013 Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger vehicles, and 2009-2011 Dodge Dakota; certain 2009-2010 RAM 4500 Cab Chassis, RAM 5500 Cab Chassis, RAM 3500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger; certain 2009 RAM 3500, RAM 2500, RAM 4500 Cab Chassis, RAM 5500 Cab Chassis, Dodge Durango, Chrysler Aspen, RAM 3500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger vehicles.

MAZDA: 70,918 vehicles including certain 2013 Mazda6 and CX-9s; 2009 and 2010 Mazda6, CX-7 and CX-9s.; certain 2009 and 2010 RX-8s; certain 2009 B-Series trucks. Mazda previously announced 159 2006 B-Series trucks.

SUBARU: 229,538 vehicles including certain 2009-2010 Tribeca, Impreza, Forester, WRX, Legacy, and Outbacks; 2009-2013 Legacy, Forester, Tribeca, WRX and Outbacks; 2009-2011 Imprezas.

JAGUAR-LAND ROVER: 36,520 vehicles including certain 2009-2012 Land Rover Range Rovers; certain 2009-2015 Jaguar XFs.

MCLAREN: 231 vehicles including certain 2013 MP4-12Cs.

VOLKSWAGEN: 10,166 vehicles including 2009-2011 Audi A6 Avant, A6 Sedan and S6 vehicles; certain 2009 Audi A4 Cabriolet and S4 Cabriolet vehicles.