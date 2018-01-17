SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A nearly $5 billion emergency loan sought by Puerto Rico to deal with the effects of Hurricane Maria has been temporarily withheld by federal officials who said the U.S. territory is not facing a cash shortage like it has repeatedly warned about in recent months.

Officials with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Treasury Department said in a letter to the director of the island's fiscal agency that Puerto Rico has had a central cash balance exceeding $1.5 billion in the months after the Category 4 storm. Federal officials also noted that the local government released documents in late December showing it had nearly $7 billion available in cash. The letter was first published Wednesday by the newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Federal officials said the U.S. government will create a cash balance policy to determine when the funds will be released via the Community Disaster Loan Program. They said in the letter that the cash balance level will be decided on by the federal government in consultation with Puerto Rico officials and a federal control board overseeing the island's finances. Once the central cash balance decreases to that level, the funds will be released, officials said.

However, they noted that Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities could separately apply for loans. The announcement comes just weeks after the board rejected a bill that would have created a $100 million emergency fund for municipalities struggling in the hurricane's aftermath.

Local officials have warned that Puerto Rico's power and water and sewer companies will run out of money this month. Both companies say their funds have dwindled after the storm caused up to an estimated $95 billion in damage, knocking out power to the entire island. Nearly 40 percent of power customers remain in the dark almost four months after Hurricane Maria.

Spokespeople for Gov. Ricardo Rossello and Gerardo Portela, director of the island's Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, did not return messages for comment.

On Wednesday, Rossello announced he had signed a measure prohibiting the power company from charging customers for power produced by private generators. A growing number of Puerto Ricans have complained about receiving such bills.

Also on Wednesday, the federal control board announced it would hold a public hearing on Friday into why nearly $7 billion is being held in local government accounts, where that money came from and how it will be used.

Puerto Rico is seeking hurricane emergency loans as it struggles to restructure a portion of its $73 billion public debt load and reach agreements with certain creditors more than two years after the government said it was unable to pay its debt obligations.

A study released Tuesday by economists including Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz found in part that prior to the hurricane, Puerto Rico needed to cancel 50 to 80 percent of its debt to regain economic stability.

"The debt restructuring will not be a sufficient but just a necessary condition for economic recovery," the study stated. "Puerto Rico needs more than just the restoration of debt sustainability: it needs a new economic growth strategy that replaces the old one that has clearly failed."