CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health Corp, wants to end touch-ups of its beauty images in its marketing campaigns by the end of 2020.

The plan, announced Monday, affects the marketing materials CVS produces, but it also says it will work with key brand partners and industry experts to develop specific guidelines in an effort to ensure transparency.

CVS says it will also launch the "CVS Beauty Mark", a watermark used to highlight imagery that hasn't been materially altered. That means changing or enhancing a person's shape, size, skin or eye color, or any other individual characteristics. The CVS Beauty Mark will start to appear on CVS Pharmacy produced-beauty imagery this year.

Helena Foulkes, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, joins @CBSThisMorning to discuss the company's new ad transparency and other initiatives: pic.twitter.com/8IebCj93bK — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2018

The initiative is the latest by Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS to be a better corporate citizen.

Advertisement

It follows moves by a number of businesses that have taken a similar approach over the last few years.

Last year, retailer Asos made the decision to stop Photoshopping models' stretchmarks in its online advertising.

WELL DONE ASOS 👏 faint stretch marks and acne scars that aren't hidden pic.twitter.com/yTrRgQr2UL — olive (@OliviaTuffrey) March 13, 2016

The French have also passed an anti-retouching law that forces companies to clearly label ad images when the model's body has been altered.

All images that have been altered have to be accompanied by the phrase "photographie retouchée" (retouched photograph).

- Associated Press