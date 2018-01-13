FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Four women charged in connection with a religious organization that police say forced children to work in North Carolina fish markets for little or no money have turned themselves in.

The four turned themselves in Thursday night to Cumberland County authorities. Each faces charges involving child abuse, operating a continuing criminal enterprise, involuntary servitude involving a child, conspiracy and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Four of 10 suspects in the case were arrested Wednesday. One of those is 67-year-old John McCollum, who says he's the chief apostle of the religious organization, based in Godwin.

McCollum has told authorities he doesn't think he committed any crimes. He's being held on bond of more than $1 million.

Authorities continue to search for two other suspects.