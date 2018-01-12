The seaside home owned by Harry Lyon from iconic Kiwi band Hello Sailor is on the market - and if the walls could talk they would have quite the song to sing.

Lyon and wife Maggie have owned the North Shore home for more than three decades and in that time it has been the venue of countless celebrations with one of New Zealand's most-loved bands on hand to entertain.

Each of the couple's three grown children celebrated their 18th and 21st birthdays at the Milford house and for each celebration Hello Sailor members Graham Brazier and Dave McArtney would play alongside Lyon.

Graham Brazier and Dave McArtney sing Gutter Black around a campfire in Outrageous Fortune in 2006. Photo / supplied

"There was always a 'Dad can you get Dave and Graham to come along, can you play?'," Lyon said.

Advertisement

"We would play a little Sailor set, just acoustic. We'd play inside, just in the lounge."

Hits like Gutter Black and Blue Lady were always requested, as was Lyin' In The Sand which Lyon wrote.

Lyon is the only surviving member of the band after McArtney's death in 2013 and Brazier's two years ago.

Lyon and Maggie bought the house 36 years ago for $48,000 - it is now valued at $1,275,000 but is expected to sell for much more.

The Argyle Terrace home owned by Harry Lyon from Hello Sailor sits on more than 500sqm of flat land. Photo / Harcourts

The couple were drawn to the house because it was in their price range and was "a do-up".

It was also owned by his childhood piano teacher Miss Webb so there was added appeal for the music lover.

Harcourts agent Maree Gray said there had been plenty of interest in the character home on 506 sqm of land with 180-degree views from Rangitoto, over Lake Pupuke and to the city.

Harry Lyon from Hello Sailor said there were mixed emotions selling the family home. Photo / Greg Bowker

"It is an amazing property with a lot of charm, in top school zones and on a nice piece of flat land.

"It is really elevated so has great views, is close to everything from shopping to the beach but is lovely and quiet as well."

The house had five bedrooms, two lounges and a double garage so was suited for family living Gray said.

It is zoned for top schools including Milford Primary, Takapuna Intermediate and Westlake Boys and Girls High.

Marguerite and Harry Lyon from Hello Sailor have raised their three children in the large family home. Photo /Greg Bowker

Lyon said he could vouch for the schools - he went to Milford Primary, as did his children. He now has two grandchildren at the school.

The musician said the decision to sell the large two-level home was made "with mixed emotions" but he and Maggie were looking forward to getting a smaller place somewhere further north.

When the house had sold Lyon planned to get back to his music.

He left his post as the director of Mainz (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) last year and since then has recorded a solo album.

The connection to the sea is strong for the Hello Sailor guitarist and the new album is no different with To the Sea the working title.

Many of the songs were written at the Milford house and the album was recorded at The Lab and mixed at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios in Mt Eden.

The album would be produced by Delaney Davidson and was expected for release later this year.

Lyon's house will be sold at auction on February 11.