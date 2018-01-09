A US woman found herself the sole occupant on a flight, after a booking mix-up with the airline.

The Reddit user shadybaby22 said after a flight cancellation, most of the passengers were changed to a new flight. However, she was not informed of the change and so found herself alone in the waiting area.

"I realised something was wrong when I was the only one in the waiting area 45 minutes before take-off," she wrote on Reddit.

"One of the airport agents came over while I was waiting and asked if that was the flight I was waiting for, then said: 'I knew this would happen'.

Advertisement

Despite being the only one on the short flight, the user said she didn't get special treatment and didn't ask for food and drink.

There was only one flight attendant on board, and the woman said she went through the process at "double speed" and tried to avoid making eye contact during the safety demonstration.