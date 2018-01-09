NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Eastman Kodak Co., up $3.70 to $6.80

The company is teaming with WENN Digital to create its own licensing and cryptocurrency system.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Inc., down $1.23 to $6.63

The sporting goods retailer said warm, dry weather in December hurt its sales.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.37 to $32.37

The apparel retailer and several of its competitors disclosed weak sales over the holidays.

Illumina Inc., up $15.74 to $242.80

The genetic analysis company said its fourth-quarter revenue was stronger than experts had forecast.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $27.78 to $157.95

The lighting company reported a smaller profit and weaker sales than analysts expected.

BB&T Corp., up 59 cents to $52.09

Banks and other financial companies climbed as long-term interest rates rose to 10-month highs.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $2.15 to $27.96

The drug and medical device company said revenue in the fourth quarter was greater than analysts anticipated.

Target Corp., up $1.96 to $69.14

The retailer said sales jumped in November and December and raised its forecasts, citing those improvements and a tax cut.