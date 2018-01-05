WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising the strength of the U.S. economy ahead of meetings at Camp David with congressional Republicans.

Trump tells reporters on the South Lawn that the "tax cuts are really kicking in" after Congress passed a package of tax cuts at the end of 2017. He notes that many companies have provided their employees with end-of-year bonuses.

And the president is praising the December jobs report, which found U.S. employers added 148,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent, the lowest level since 2000.

The president is meeting with Republican congressional leaders and members of his Cabinet on Friday and Saturday to discuss the 2018 agenda.

Trump says, "We have a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to accomplish."