NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines says a jet taking off from New York City's Kennedy Airport had to turn around and land because of a "possible mechanical issue."

Airline spokesman Ross Feinstein says the plane took off just after 1 p.m. and was back on the ground less than 20 minutes later. Feinstein says the plane was being inspected and he could not immediately give further details.

The flight had been headed to Cancun, Mexico.

The union that represents Port Authority police officers posted a picture of the plane sitting on the snow-blown tarmac.

A Port Authority spokeswoman says the plane taxied back to the gate under its own power.