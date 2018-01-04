One of the key things I've learned in marketing is the difference between 'chasing' clients and 'attracting' clients.

When you 'chase' a client you often focus on trying to gain one new client at a time.

When you 'attract' clients you focus on attracting a warm audience of dozens or more potential clients to start with. You then nurture and add value to this warm audience of people and easily turn a number of them into paying clients.

I've tried both approaches over the last 40 years and in my experience 'attracting clients' is a lot more enjoyable for both you and your clients.

Advertisement

It also seems to work far better as well.

The way you attract clients is you focus first on building a 'warm audience' of ideal potential clients for your services.

Then you focus on converting a number of people in this warm audience into paying clients.

Let me give you a real life example on the value of building a warm audience:

In March 2011 a good friend encouraged me to grow my marketing business by attracting large numbers of potential clients.

At that point I had a small number of good marketing clients and around 279 people who received a monthly ezine I wrote on marketing.

(In other words, outside my clients and my ezine subscribers I was virtually invisible.)

I decided to build a warm audience of small business owners who were interested in using proven marketing strategies to grow their sales and profits.

I created a helpful resource called 'The Unfair Business Advantage Report' which contained interviews I did with over 30 top sales and marketing experts from 5 countries.

Each expert shared one strategy that a business owner could use to grow sales and profits quickly and give their business an "Unfair Business Advantage" as it were.

I began offering this resource on a new website and within a few months I had business owners in over 19 countries register to receive it.

Now I had a warm audience of several thousand business owners that I could communicate with.

So I began sending the people in my warm audience helpful information on sales and marketing.

I also offered them a number of my marketing services and programmes.

To my delight I started receiving payment for my marketing programmes and marketing services from people all around the world.

As a result of offering a helpful resource that added high value I created a warm audience of thousands of business owners who knew me, liked me and trusted me.

And over the last few years this has resulted in many more of the people in this audience becoming happy marketing clients.

So how do you build a warm audience for your services?

It's very simple.

Offer something that adds high value to your target market.

Offer this in exchange for their name and an email address.