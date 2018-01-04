House-buyers in the United Kingdom are being offered the chance to pick up an apartment in the posh London suburb of Knightsbridge for a tenner.

The Financial Times reports that property firm Your Laddr is giving away a three-bedroom apartment on Walton Street - valued at more than £3 million ($5.7m)

Punters only need to buy a £10 ticket and do a "spot-the-ball" competition to get in the draw.

As well as the apartment, the winner will get a Jeep, the FT says.

"It's a sexy house," Your Laddr founder Santa Agolli told the FT.

"It's next to Harrods, it's a dream lifestyle."

Unfortunately for Kiwis, the competition is only open to those in the UK.