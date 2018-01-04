Apple's iPhone X may have only been on sale for a few weeks, but Apple's plans for its successor are already being analysed.

Experts say there are three new iPhones on the way - including Apple's biggest ever phone with a gigantic 6.5 inch screen, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, the Korea Herald reports that LG Display will begin shipments of OLED panels for the "iPhone XL" in the second half of this year.

It claims that while Samsung will remain the sole or primary supplier of the OLED panels for the smaller model, LG Display will begin shipments of OLED panels for the iPhone in the second half of this year.

Earlier this year it was claimed Apple was paying LG US$2.7 billion ($3.8b) for OLED production lines exclusively dedicated to iPhone screens, and LG last month hinted that it was close to signing a deal for these, according to 9to5mac

According to previous reports, all three new iPhones will abandon the home button in favor of Apple's FaceID system, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities believes.

In a issued a note to investors, a copy of which was obtained by Appleinsider, he claims Apple is also working on a lower cost handset with a 6.1inch screen that uses Apple's LCD technology rather than the OLED screen of the iPhone X.

This new model will "differ significantly" from the OLED models, boasting a lower-resolution display to achieve a price point between US$650 and US$750, Kuo said.

He also believes that Apple will greatly reduce the bezels on this LCD model, thanks to the elimination of Touch ID.

At present, the iPhone 8 boasts a 4.7-inch screen, the iPhone 8 Plus is 5.5 inches, and the OLED iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen.

In a previous report, he predicts Apple will make changes to the stainless steel metal frame to improve data transmission quality.

The second model referenced in KGI's report may be a larger 'Plus' version of the next iPhone X, 9to5Mac believes.

Face ID is also expected to come to new iPad Pros

Apple shares rose to a record high last Friday as more analysts set a trillion-dollar valuation on the company, following a blowout fourth quarter and an upbeat forecast that quashed investor concerns around the iPhone X.

The stock rose as much as 3.7 per cent to US$174.26, briefly breaching US$900b ($1.2 trillion) in market value, amid declines in the broader market.

The gains added nearly US$32b ($45.1b) to the company's market capitalisation.

The Cupertino, California-based company also forecast a strong holiday quarter ahead, which will include the iPhone X that started selling on November 3.

"We see iPhone X unlocking pent-up iPhone upgrades, especially in China, driving more than 20 percent iPhone unit growth and a revenue and earnings beat in 2018," analyst Katy Huberty on Morgan Stanley said.

The glass-and-steel US$999 phone appeared to have brought back the frenzy associated with iPhone launches - long lines formed outside Apple stores across the world as fans flocked to buy the new phone.

The company will make 30 million iPhone X units during the current quarter, Nomura Instinet analysts estimated, allaying production worries related to the phone.

iPhone X's launch follows weeks of concerns among analysts about the production of the phone, which for the first time includes new facial identification software to replace the fingerprint used on previous phones.

Apple said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue of US$84b ($118.4b) to US87b ($122.6b), at the high end of analysts' average expectation of US$84.18b ($118.69b), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We - and many others - had feared that guidance could be weaker, reflecting only 9 weeks of the flagship iPhone X and limitations on supply," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said.

At least 13 brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, with Citigroup making the most bullish move by raising its price target by US$30 to US$200.

Of the 37 analysts that track the stock, as per Thomson Reuters data, 31 had a "buy", or higher rating. None had a "sell".

With the latest brokerage actions, at least nine Wall Street analysts now have target prices that put Apple's market value above US$1 trillion ($1.4 trillion).

Drexel Hamilton's Brian White is still the most bullish among Apple analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters, raising his target price further to US$235.

Apple's fourth-quarter results underscored the company's ability to drive growth not just on iPhones, but across its range of products, analysts said.

The company's suite now includes five different iPhone models, the iPad, the Mac and the Apple Watch as well as its fast-growing services.

Apple said it sold 46.7 million iPhones in the fourth quarter ended September 30, above analysts' estimates of 46.4 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet. Mac and iPad sales too were above the estimates of most analysts.