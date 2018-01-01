New Year's Eve revellers were keen on pad Thai takeaway - and one person hopped around town in an Uber nine times.

Uber has revealed "fun facts" about how riders used Uber and Uber Eats as they saw the New Year in.

Across New Zealand, the busiest hour for Uber drivers was from 10pm.



When the clock struck midnight, 314 riders were in an Uber.

And one stop wasn't enough for some revellers - the most rides one person took throughout the night in Auckland was nine.

In Wellington, the most rides taken was seven, and in Christchurch it was six trips.

The most trips by one driver between midnight-3am was 14 in Wellington. The busiest Auckland driver completed 12 trips in this time period.

Some people started and ended the party with friends. Across New Zealand, 1013 riders used the Multiple Stops and/or Split Fare features when heading to and from their celebrations.



And not everyone went out or to a restaurant as part of their celebrations - some people in Auckland chose to bring the restaurant to them through Uber Eats. Between 6pm and 7pm was the most popular hour to order.

The most popular food ordered from Uber Eats was pad Thai.

"Thank you to drivers who gave up their night to help people make smart choices and provide a reliable alternative to drinking and driving," said Richard Menzies, general manager of Uber New Zealand.